Black Lives Matter

For the past several days, the police killing of a black man, George Floyd, has stoked righteous anger and protest across the United States.

It should never have taken a police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes, as Floyd begged for his life, for protests of this scale to finally materialise, for people in our sector of culture to finally speak out against this country’s historic oppression of black people, hell, for me to write these words you’re reading.

That is another shameful chapter in a sorry story that repeats and repeats in this country as black people endure an unconscionable wait for justice.

To our readers now in pain, I grieve alongside you.

To those who don’t get it and even to those who think they do, it’s imperative now to listen to and amplify black voices. For white people like me, it’s imperative to examine the ways we’re complicit and work to do better. We must all be antiracist, and we must not let this priority fade.

Issues of police brutality and the need for racial justice don’t pause with the press of a button. The dehumanisation at the root of these problems pervades all parts of life and society, even the area we cover: where racism is all too common, yet where the presence of black people in game development and in games themselves is all too lacking. Change is only possible if people realise what matters.

I urge readers to follow our sister site, The Root, which is chronicling the protests and diagnosing the underlying causes.

And if you have the means to help, a good way to start is to donate to local bail funds in Minneapolis, Louisville and Brooklyn (There’s a longer list here).

  • stormo @stormo

    Hurry up and overthrow your stupid government already.

    • Casual Prolix @germinalconsequence

      Or in a less violent manner, GO VOTE IN NOVEMBER. (In case there are Americans reading this)

      • namiwakiru @namiwakiru

        There’s a reason why voter apathy is so prevalent there.
        November won’t change the deeply ingrained issues plaguing that country.

  • superdeadlyninjabees @superdeadlyninjabees

    Same shit happens here, just never hear about it. A black atypical dude was killed by a cop at the public pool in Newcastle in the EXACT same manner two years back.
    Wanna know what he did wrong?

    Had autism with verbal impulses that didn’t make sense to a duo of muscle dudes who beat him leading to the cops killing him. And it gets hidden.

    • superdeadlyninjabees @superdeadlyninjabees

      And Alex FFS, I’m going to put in a harassment complaint to your employers if you don’t take me off auto mod.

    • Alex Walker @alexwalker
      Literally clenched reading that. How horrific -_-

  • Zambayoshi @zambayoshi

    All this will blow over and things will go back to normal. Americans are too lazy to vote, let alone rise up and overthrow a federal government. Any suggestion otherwise is simply fueled by the media (social and mainstream) coverage of these riots.

    • rock_m @rock_m

      Sad but true.... america has always been about the outrage over the event but never about sustainable change. Really bad stuff happens, protest happens, emotions boil over to riots and once its all exhausted? Nothing..

      This is not to say Im saying the protests are irrelevant or emotions not real... but nothing gets done besides the recent cycle of outrage... heck if you cant even decide on a solution to a recent 20th century issue (gun control) what more for an endemic systemic societal problem spanning centuries? People need to start going past this endless cycle of emotional inaction

