Bloodstained: Curse Of The Moon Is Getting A Sequel

Coming soon from Inti Creates, Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 is the sequel to the retro-style spin-off of Koji Igarashi’s Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.
As lovely as the more modern take on the Castlevania formula Ritual of the Night turned out to be, fans fell in love with the 8-bit stylings of Curse of the Moon, and now there’s a sequel. Here’s the official description, via the official website.
Players take control of Zangetsu, a swordsman from the far east who bears a deep grudge against demonkind. Zangetsu must battle his way to the demonic stronghold, but he doesn’t have to do it alone! Zangetsu can ally himself with a brand new cast of characters he meets along the way and add them to the playable roster.
