Bloody Nice Day For A Stroll

Kerstin Evans is art director at Drop Bear Bytes, the team working on Broken Roads, an isometric RPG set in a post-apocalyptic Australia.
You can see more of Kerstin’s stuff at her ArtStation page.
Kerstin Evans is art director at Drop Bear Bytes, the team working on Broken Roads, an isometric RPG set in a post-apocalyptic Australia.
You can see more of Kerstin’s stuff at her ArtStation page.
Now you can get the top stories from Kotaku delivered to your inbox. Enter your email below.
By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in