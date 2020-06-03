Tencent Buys Majority Stake In ArmA, DayZ Devs For $374 Million

Tencent's continued pursuit of game companies around the world continues, with a new report saying the Chinese conglomerate has spent $374 million (approx. $US260 million) acquiring a majority stake in Bohemia Interactive, the developers of DayZ and the ArmA series.

The acquisition was reported by The Information on Wednesday morning, with Tencent and Bohemia Interactive both declining to comment at the time. (Kotaku Australia has reached out to Bohemia Interactive for a statement, and will respond should one be supplied.)

The moves come after Tencent's full acquisition of Funcom, makers of The Secret World and Conan Exiles, in January for $201 million. A month later, Tencent spent an undisclosed sum acquiring a minority stake in German studio Yager, the makers of Spec Ops: The Line and the upcoming The Cycle.

"We're confident that this will greatly enhance the scope of our business, not just by getting access to Tencent's network and resources but by tapping the vast industry know-how Tencent possesses," Timo Ulmann, chief executive of Yager, said at the time.

Tencent also owns a majority stake in the New Zealand studio Grinding Gear Games, the makers of Path of Exile. When the deal was announced, the company's managing director tried to assuage concerns about Tencent's ownership by saying other CEOs "of other companies that Tencent has invested in" said Tencent has "never tried to interfere with game design or operations outside of China".

"We have been approached by many potential acquirers over the last five years, but always felt that they didn't understand Path of Exile, or that they had other agendas (like signing users up to their services). Tencent's agenda is clear: to give us the resources to make Path of Exile as good as it can be," Chris Wilson, the managing director of the New Zealand studio, said.

Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad told The Information that Tencent's investments fill a space in "PC sandbox games" that isn't covered by their existing studios. It also gives Tencent access to a title that can't traditionally be distributed in China, with DayZ's blood, gore, and their recent attempt to incorporate marijuana, not normally permissible under the country's restrictive morality standards.

The deal still doesn't come close to rivalling Tencent's largest acquisition. That was back in 2016 when the company paid $12.4 billion (~$US8.6 billion) to acquire the makers of Clash of Clans, Supercell. The acquisition was a consortium bid, but last year Tencent increased their individual share of Supercell to 51.2 percent from 50 percent, giving them effective control over the company.