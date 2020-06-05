Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Adds Black Lives Matter Message

Screenshot: Activision

Infinity War has added a message about Black Lives Matter and racism in its Call of Duty community to Modern Warfare and Warzone in a new update following the ongoing nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd and police brutality.

When players start either game after installing the update they’ll encounter a message saying that Infinity Ward and Call of Duty “stand against the racism and injustice our Black community endures.”

Screenshot: Activision

It’s also accompanied by a separate message about actions the studio is taking to deal with the racist content that appears in its game. Modern Warfare allows players to create custom gamertags where racist terms and slurs have been known to appear, to say nothing of the racist stuff players will say over the game’s mic’d party chat.

On Wednesday, Infinity Ward announced it would devote more resources to monitoring racist content, filtering it out of the game, and punishing those players responsible for it. The rough outline for those efforts, many of which players thought Infinity War should have already been doing, is now also included in the game.

Screenshot: Activision

Activision has also delayed Modern Warfare’s latest season of content, originally set to go live this week, saying “now is not the time.” While some other video game companies have announced donations to Black Lives Matter and other organisations fighting for racial justice, Activision hasn’t yet. Last month the company made a $US2 ($3) million donation to its Call of Duty Endowment which works to help military veterans find jobs. Activision’s CEO, Bobby Kotick, has received nearly $US100 ($144) million in stock options over the last four years.

Activision did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

