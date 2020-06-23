See Games Differently

Dying Light 2 Cuts Ties With Chris Avellone After Allegations Surface

4
Published 2 hours ago: June 23, 2020 at 10:54 am
RPG writer Chris Avellone and the makers of Dying Light 2 have agreed to cut ties, after allegations surfaced online over Avellone’s conduct towards women.

Avellone, best known for his work on Divinity: Original Sin 2, the Fallout series, Planescape: Torment, and more recently PreyInto the BreachJedi: Fallen Order and the Pillars of Eternity games, was working as the narrative designer on Techland’s upcoming zombie action-RPG. Avellone’s status was significant enough that he was given the position of announcing Dying Light 2 during Microsoft’s E3 2018 conference.

But in a statement this morning, the two parties have split ways.

techland statement chris avellone-1

Avellone came into the spotlight this week after multiple people aired their experiences and allegations of mistreatment, harassment and sexual abuse within the video games industry through social media. Avellone was accused of sending sexually explicit messages and making non-consensual advances to women, according to Gamasutra. Kotaku Australia has not verified the voracity of these claims.

Other studios have also issued clarifications about Avellone’s involvement in their projects over the last 24 hours. Paradox Interactive, publishers of the upcoming Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, told Gamasutra that none of the content Avellone created for them would be used in the final game.

“Chris Avellone briefly worked with the Bloodlines 2 writing team early in the development of the game,” Paradox’s statement said. “Through an iterative creative process, however, none of his contributions remain in the game that Hardsuit Labs is continuing to develop.”

The Waylanders creators Gato Salvaje Studio issued a statement on Avellone’s involvement via Twitter. It said Avellone was employed as a “design contractor” and was no longer associated with the game or the studio.

The news follows a string of allegations that have surfaced over the last few days. Following claims against partnered Twitch streamers, Twitch announced they would be “actively looking into the accounts” raised. A former business development executive for Mixer also issued charges of racism against his former company, prompting Xbox head Phil Spencer to directly reach out.

Alex Walker is Kotaku's editor, who writes about the video games industry.

Comments

  • Losing your job over just allegations seems a bit harsh. Surely investigating the allegations first before making any decision would be the fairest course of action.

    Reply

  • I’m always of two minds when this kind of stuff happens. Yes harassment is bad but:
    a) Unless there’s more to it, the article is painting it as just allegations at the moment so it seems like they’re going for “guilty until proven innocent” at which point the damage is already done.
    b) In most contracts (Australian anyway) there is a grievance process that must be followed before dismissal is even considered to allow people to work things out and change. Being a contractor those terms might be different but still there should still be an opportunity for reform. Intolerance is an admirable trait but being tyrannical about it is just as bad as harassment itself.

    Reply

  • What ever happened to innocent until proven guilty? Or does that not matter with these sorts of allegations?

    15yr old kid I knew in Nambucca Heads was accused of raping this girl. Turns out her dad was a bikie and well you can imagine what happened. Left in a pool of blood, almost dead, at the round about near the high school. Turned out later the girl admitted she was lying through her teeth but the damage was done. Even after it came out people still doubted the truth. He had to leave town.

    Accusations can be much more powerful than proof ever is. Screwed up.

    Reply

