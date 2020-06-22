Community Review: Sea of Thieves

More and more first-party publishers are giving their game a second lease of life on Steam. Microsoft got on board with the Halo series, and recently, Sea of Thieves jumped (virtual) ship.

Rare’s pirate adventure is currently sitting at a 87 percent rating from 11,500 reviews. It’s been helped by the last two years of content updates. When Sea of Thieves originally launched, the response was disappointing. Long time Kotaku Australia reader and contributor Adam Wells, who was filling in for me while I was on holiday, found Rare’s seas didn’t have enough opportunity for players to make their own adventures:

Rare wants players to make their own adventures. To use Sea of Thieves as a playground where fun things happen to those that make them happen. I don’t know if that’s enough. As much fun as I’ve had in the moments where Sea of Thieves has delivered, I’m struggling to think of anything that makes those moments unique to Sea of Thieves. … Rare plans to keep updating Sea of Thieves for some time. Maybe the game will become a rollicking adventure. It’s not there yet.

Now, it seems Sea of Thieves is finally there.

The game has become a regular staple on Twitch. It’s never one of the biggest five games, but it’s become a good second or third fallback option for a lot of popular streamers to unwind from more intense multiplayer games like Warzone, Escape from Tarkov or Valorant.

For someone jumping in today, you’ll find a vastly more polished experience. The melee combat and gunplay is still a little simplistic. But there’s a much wider variety in boat battles now, both visually and mechanically. Ghost ships. Krakens. Megalodons. Skeleton Ships. Skeleton Fleets and Lords.

But what’s always made Sea of Thieves is its core identity. The game has never tied quests to in-game progression. Quests and rewards are all for tricking out your character and your ship. It’s cosmetic only. New players aren’t denied access to anything.

So if you’re looking for a more guided experience, Sea of Thieves doesn’t offer that. It’s just sailing on the high seas with mates. It’s all about the adventure, not the end goal.

So I’d like to hear from you. For people who have jumped in and out of the game over the last two years, how has the experience changed? How are you finding it now, and what are some of the game’s best moments?