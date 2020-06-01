Community Review: Wildfire

It's getting hard to keep up with all the games coming out. But there are some special projects worth keeping track of. Wildfire is one of those.

Wildfire has been in the works for a long, long time. Australian developer and former games journalist Dan Hindes has been working on the game for roughly seven years, back when he was still writing for the Aussie editions of PC Powerplay and GameSpot Australia.

Wildfire Is 2D Stealth, Only With Loads Of Fireballs Wildfire is a 2D stealth game from a small four-man team, and it's already shaping up to be one of the more interesting takes on sneaking around that I've seen in a while. Read more

It first hit Kickstarter back in 2015, raising just over $20,000, and did the rounds at PAX Australia the year after. It's been slowly proceeding since then, as is customary when you're a solo developer juggling side gigs along the way.

Update: Found one! Wildfire preview in @gameinformer pic.twitter.com/MTon3JCJT5 — Dan Hindes ???? Wildfire OUT NOW ???? (@dhindes) November 24, 2016

It's gotten a reasonable, but small, reception on Steam so far. The user rating is sitting at 86 percent positive after just over 60 reviews, with a reasonable critical reception so far. A few Kotaku readers noted that they were picking up Wildfire in the last This Week in Games post, so I'm interested to see what your experience has been like so far.

I was hoping to get some time in with the game over the weekend, but unfortunately a certain embargo had to take precedence. That's how life goes sometimes. I wish there was more free time in the day, but the way isolation has panned out, and how everything has gone virtually global as a result, the last few weeks have gotten really compressed. June especially is going to be a nightmare.

So for everyone who did jump on Wildfire last week, how have you found it?