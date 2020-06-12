Comparing The PS5 Demon's Souls' Remake Screenshots To The PS3 Original

The Last Of Us Part 2: The Kotaku Australia Review

Screenshot: Kemosobe_02, Sony

As Kotaku reported yesterday, a Demon’s Souls remake is coming to the PlayStation 5. Let’s see how the screenshots compare to those from the PlayStation 3 original.

There is the obviously massive leap in rendering due to the innate hardware differences:

Below are more comparisons via Twitter user illusorywall / bucky

