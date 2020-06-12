Comparing The PS5 Demon's Souls' Remake Screenshots To The PS3 Original

As Kotaku reported yesterday, a Demon’s Souls remake is coming to the PlayStation 5. Let’s see how the screenshots compare to those from the PlayStation 3 original.
There is the obviously massive leap in rendering due to the innate hardware differences:
demon's souls original vs remake
this might sound dumb, but the differences between these two walls is MASSIVE and has me so hyped
pure evidence of how much of a remake this is from the ground up with extra care and attention from the devs pic.twitter.com/GM50qOtX4w
— Iron Pineapple (@IronPineapple_) June 11, 2020
Demon's Souls remake comparison: Tower Knight! Yes, I am hyped!! pic.twitter.com/qahdewgshE
— Young Kemosobe (@Kemosobe_02) June 11, 2020
Below are more comparisons via Twitter user illusorywall / bucky.
Demon's Souls screenshot comparisons. #DemonsSoulsDissected pic.twitter.com/MwYpJCWXFK
— illusorywall / bucky (@illusorywall) June 12, 2020
Apologies on this last one, I'm not 100% sure if that's meant to be the same location or not. Let me know if it might be somewhere else and I'll respond to this tweet with a corrected comparison. pic.twitter.com/1Coz3WccPj
— illusorywall / bucky (@illusorywall) June 12, 2020
At first I thought the nails might be missing from the Gargoyles, but they're still there! There may be fewer embedded into them overall I think, but you can see some clearly sticking out from the silhouette (look at the ankle). pic.twitter.com/1ugt2ljiRk
— illusorywall / bucky (@illusorywall) June 12, 2020
A bit of an odd change with the Skeletons, but they're no longer "just bones" with armor on top. They have some kind of a desiccated corpse underneath. This was probably easier to animate since just bones can't really stick together and move normally. pic.twitter.com/WHGUofReYx
— illusorywall / bucky (@illusorywall) June 12, 2020
