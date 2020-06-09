Controversial Taiwanese Horror Game Returns With Beautiful Physical Edition

Devotion, a horror game that disappeared from Steam last year after players discovered a controversial “Winnie the Pooh” joke aimed at Chinese president Xi Jinping, is coming back as a boxed game.

Preorders for this physical edition are open now and run until June 15. Instead of simply sticking the game in a box and sending it out, developers Red Candle have gone all out on this, creating a mock VHS tape and cover (the game itself is on a memory stick), including stuff like a book and sticker, and there’s a more expensive version that contains the game’s soundtrack as well.

Preoders are available only to folks in Taiwan (to the point where they specifically ask overseas fans to not make an order), which is a shame, but then it’s cool seeing the game making a comeback at all, regardless of the availability.

Via Ginx