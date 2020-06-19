Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Appears

Rumours were flying around about a Crash Bandicoot sequel earlier this week, and Taiwan’s national ratings agency has done everyone the solid of confirming them. Meet Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

Gematsu reported on the listing popping up on the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee. The game is a direct sequel to the previous Crash games, with the Quantum Masks generating a rift.

The listing confirms the box art for both, which reveals that the Xbox One version of the game will support Xbox Series X:

The official description for Crash Bandicoot 4 is as follows:

Crash is relaxing and exploring his island in his time, 1998, when he finds a mysterious mask hidden away in a cave, Lani-Loli. The mask is one of the Quantum Masks and apparently knows Aku-Aku, Crash’s mask friend! With the Quantum Masks returning and a Quantum Rift appearing near our heroes, they decide to bravely head through to different times and dimensions to stop whoever is responsible.

It sounds a little like the plan for Ratchet & Clank, where the pair find themselves travelling through time and multiple dimensions.

Some influencers and press started teasing packages from Activision PR earlier today, so this reveal makes sense. The game’s being developed by Californian developers Toys for Bob, a studio better known for creating the original Star Control games. More recently, Toys for Bob have worked on the Spyro remasters and Skylanders for Activision, both of which have been a massive success.

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy alone sold more copies than most AAA games. Activision revealed to investors that N.Sane Trilogy had moved 10 million units by February 2019.