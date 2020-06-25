All The New Anime Coming To Crunchyroll This Winter

It’s time for more anime. Crunchyroll has announced its next slate of anime for the coming season. There’s a new in-house series, new simulcast series, and dates for when you can expect more seasons of shows like Food Wars, Digimon Adventure, and more.

The biggest headliner in the coming months is Gibiate, the next iteration of the Crunchyroll Original series. Crunchyroll’s originals are the equivalent of Netflix commissioning new series. They’re exclusive to Crunchyroll, although you don’t need Crunchyroll Premium to watch them.

Gibiate is followed up by The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History’s Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants, Mr Love: Queen’s Choice, Healin’ Good Pretty Cure, and more. Here’s the dates and times for when everything’s available to Aussies.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History’s Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants (July 5)

Healin’ Good Pretty Cure (Winter 2020)



The secret world “Healing Garden” has been healing the Earth. One day, Villains called “Byogens” attack Healing Garden with the goal to destroy Earth, which is now in big trouble! In order to save Earth, three “Earth doctor trainee” Healing Animals escape from Healing Garden to look for their partners. Along with them is Latte, the princess of Healing Garden, who holds a special power. When three ordinary girls meet the Healing Animals, they are transformed into Pretty Cures in order to face and defeat the Byogens. After Latte runs out of energy when she detects the Byogens’ attacks, the Pretty Cures work together to protect Latte and everything that lives on the precious planet Earth. Now, let’s start the Pretty Cure Operation!

Mr. Love: Queen’s Choice (July 16)

“If you want to stay in the same place, you have to keep running your hardest.”

I took over for my late father as president and producer for a small video production company called Miracle Entertainment, and I’ve been working hard every day to build up excitement for our TV program, “”Found a Miracle!”” Then I met four “”Evolvers,”” all with completely different backgrounds and personalities. There’s Simon, a genius scientist; Kira, an idol at the peak of his popularity; Haku, a police officer who deals with Evolver-related crimes; and Zen, the CEO of the Huarai Group, which finances my company. Meeting these Evolvers ends up involving me in the massive conspiracy lurking behind the truth of my father’s death and my lost memories. What truth awaits us at the end of the path after we’ve run our hardest?”

GIBIATE (July)

In 2030, people in Japan are turning into different forms of monsters based on their age, sex and race. The illness is named ‘Gibia’ – after being rich in variety like gibier. A pair of samurai and ninja appear in the blighted wasteland of Japan. They both travelled from the early Edo period, fighting together with help from a doctor who tries to find a cure for Gibia. Facing ceaseless attacks from Gibia, and outlaws that attack travelers for food, they start the dangerous journey with enemies all around.

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 (July 8)



Even after dying countless times, Subaru finally ended the threat of the White Whale and defeated the Witch Cult’s Sin Archbishop representing sloth, Petelgeuse Romaneeconti. But only shortly after overcoming a tragic ending and reuniting with his beloved Emilia, Subaru learns that Rem has been erased from this world, having fallen victim to the White Whale’s Fog of Elimination in the midst of Subaru’s death loop. With the White Whale now gone, Subaru and Emilia are forced to confront a reality they never dreamed would happen.

Rent-A-Girlfriend (July 9)



Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. “Ugh… Damn it. I never want to go through that again.”

Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears,”You’re Kazuya-kun, right?” A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!

Fire Force – Season 2 (July 3)

Tokyo is burning, and citizens are mysteriously suffering from spontaneous human combustion all throughout the city! Responsible for snuffing out this inferno is the Fire Force, and Shinra is ready to join their fight. Now, as part of Company 8, he’ll use his devil’s footprints to help keep the city from turning to ash! But his past and a burning secret behind the scenes could set everything ablaze.

Extra Olympia Kyklos (June 22)



Demetrios was a young man in Ancient Greece who was a potter’s apprentice, but also a rather timid otaku. Despite pursuing the arts, he was blessed with natural athletic talent. One day, he gets dragged into a village conflict. Demetrios contemplates how helpless he is, but then is struck by lightning! When he comes to, he is no longer in Greece, but a strange land where he can’t understand the language and people look rather different. Yes, he somehow ended up 1964 Tokyo! Of course, Demetrios has no idea what Japan even is. What will become of him?!

Food Wars! The Fifth Plate (July 3)

Soma Yukihira has been helping out his family diner, honing his skills. With his father’s recommendation, he decides to enrol into “Totsuki Saryo Culinary Institute”, a school for the most elites of the culinary world.

During his time there, he has grown so much as a chef through studying hard with friends and competing against rivals in shokugeki battles. Soma has now moved up a grade and he has finally grasped what he has always hoped for; the first seat at the Totsuki Ten Masters Council.

In the meantime, an invitation to a world-class cooking competition known as “BLUE” arrives to Totsuki. “BLUE” is one of the most authentic gastronomic tournaments for young chefs seeking fame. However, there’s been a change to this year’s system and themes are all out of ordinary! There’s spark in the air as the new rivals appears from the shadow! Where will the “BLUE” lead them!? The shokugeki to determine the new bearers of culinary world is about to begin!

Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld (July 11)



The final load test… The war between the Human Empire and the Dark Territory has engulfed Underworld entirely. The battle has shifted course with the Dark Territory army led by Gabriel, who seeks to capture Alice, the Priestess of Light, against Asuna and the Human Empire forces fighting to save Underworld. As Kirito’s consciousness remains buried in a deep sleep, Gabriel, standing in as the Dark God Vecta, has recruited thousands of American players to log in to Underworld to annihilate the Human Empire forces.

“One day, we’re going to make the strongest battery ever!” Based on the promise to reunite with Hikaru again, Daigo has moved on to Fuurin Academy Middle School. Daigo is the captain for the baseball club, but with all the older students gone, the team is all girls, including Mutsuko. With a group of peculiar newcomers, the new Fuurin Academy baseball club is off to a new start! How strong are these baseball girls?! It’s the beginning of the “middle school chapter” of the endlessly passionate baseball tale!

Misaka’s electro-manipulation abilities—and delightfully destructive Railgun projectile move—make her a rock star in Academy City. The techno-metropolis is packed with supernaturally powered students known as espers, including Misaka’s flirty friend and roommate, Kuroko. In this city full of super-powered gangs, mad scientists, and monsters—there’s no shortage of action!