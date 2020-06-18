See Games Differently

Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed (Again) Until November 19

5

Zack Zwiezen

Published 7 hours ago: June 19, 2020 at 2:06 am
Filed to:2020
Screenshot: CD Projekt Red
CD Projekt Red has announced that fans will have to wait a bit longer to play Cyberpunk 2077. It has been delayed until November 19. It was originally going to release in September.

On Twitter today, CD Projekt Red apologised for the delay and explained the situation that led to Cyberpunk 2077’s release date being pushed back nearly two months.

The studio said in a tweet announcing the delay that all the content in the game is finished. However, because the game is so large and complex, CD Projekt Red wanted more time to “iron out” bugs and make sure all parts of the game are balanced and working properly.

This isn’t the first time Cybperunk 2077 has been delayed. Originally it was planned to release in April of this year, but in January was delayed until September. And now it has been delayed again. Games are hard to make, folks.

Cyberpunk 2077 has had a long development cycle, with the game first being announced back in 2012.

Comments

  • Damn that sucks not a hell of a lot coming out between now and it’s first delayed release date I’m interested in.

    It’s going to be a dry 5 months.

    Reply

  • As much as I have huge respect for the folks over at CDProject, I’m starting to think they need to stop handing out dates.

    Missing deadlines is bad for business. You erode people’s confidence. There’s already a number of people cancelling their pre-orders.

    “When it’s done” is fair enough. Stop hyping the market and focus on locking down an *actual* release date.

    Personally, I fell in love with this game from the moment I set eyes on it’s very first trailer in 2013… 8 years ago… 8 years.

    Reply

    • Still hasn’t ticked up to Duke Nukem forever or FF15 levels of dev yet.
      And Star Citizen is still in development despite having a trailer and everything in the same time frame too. At least Cyber Punk may actually release this year. Still waiting on anything other than an alpha from CIG.

      Reply

  • Cant say I’m not disappointed …. but still considering how much i loved Witcher series … im willing to give it a chance, not cancelling my pre-order … just going to be moving my work-leave to a new date is all (for the 3rd time this year lol)

    Reply

