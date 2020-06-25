Watch Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City Wire Event Here

Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City Wire event is set to reveal a new, in-depth look at game. The online showcase will take take place Friday alongside a live Q&A. The 25-minute stream will be a deep dive into new Cyberpunk gameplay and includes chats with developers about new and exciting features.

We talked earlier about how we’d love to see more about the game’s robust customisation features, side quests, activities, culture and (of course) Keanu, but we’ll just have to wait and see what CD Projekt Red is ready to show off.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been in the works since 2012. We’ve seen glimpses of the game’s final form in recent months, but with delays constantly plaguing the title it still seems like a far-off dream. Hopefully the Night City Wire showcase will be able to illuminate more of the game’s intricate world and story.

Night City Wire was originally scheduled to take place earlier in June but was replanned to give space to U.S. protesters championing racial justice and equality in the face of police brutality.

The event will now take place Friday, June 26 at 2am AEST in Australia. While it’s very early in the morning for us, it’ll be worth staying up. This edition of Night City Wire is described as a ‘first’ episode, so it’s likely we’ll see more down the track.

It seems like there’ll be plenty of excitement to go around so if you’re looking forward to the game, the stream will be well worth tuning in for. After the 25-minute showcase, a live Q&A with Senior Quest Designer/Coordinator Philipp Weber hosted by Jesse Cox and Alanah Pearce will take place. This will be exclusive to /twitchgaming.

With global Cyberpunk 2077 previews being held this week, you should also be able to check out the first ever previews and impressions of the game following the event. Whether you’re awaiting the game with bated breath or not, those will be well worth waiting up for. You might even see one pop up on Kotaku Australia.

Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City Wire showcase takes place on Friday, June 26 starting with a pre-show at 1:50am AEST. You’ll be able to watch all the action on /twitchgaming and CD Projekt Red’s Twitch page.