Death Stranding's PC Requirements Are Surprisingly Low

Image: Death Stranding (PC)

Death Stranding is still coming to PC, albeit a little later than first planned. But if you are looking forward to Kojima's adventure, good news: it'll run on most PCs, and even a decent amount of laptops.

The listing also revealed Death Stranding's PC requirements, which are surprisingly minimal. If you want to play the game at 1080p (and presumably 60fps), all you'll need is a i7-3770 or first-gen mid-tier Ryzen CPU, along with an entry-level GPU:

RECOMMENDED: Processor: Intel™ Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen™ 5 1600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon™ RX 590

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 80 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible



Any PC built in the last two years will run Death Stranding comfortably, in other words. You can run the game on a much lower spec machine than that: some low-end laptops will even be able to get this going at 720p.

Image: 505 Games

Death Stranding was due to launch on the Epic Game Store and Steam on June 2, but the impact of the coronavirus pushed the game's launch back by six weeks. It's now scheduled to go live on July 14 internationally, and July 15 on Steam.

The game was a critical success for Sony and Kojima Productions, but also a divisive one. The elongated story and patient, walking simulator-esque gameplay was divisive, with some fans and critics complaining that the game was excessively padded. In his video review for Kotaku, Tim Rogers wrote that Death Stranding was Kojima's most "Hideo Kojima" game — enormous in scope, ambition, and so wonderfully peculiar compared to every other video game that year.