Dell’s New Gaming Monitors, Accessories: Australian Pricing And Release Date

Dell has announced a bunch of new additions to its already robust gaming range. Alongside a new array of gaming laptops and PCs, Dell has unveiled two new gaming monitors and an updated RGB mechanical gaming keyboard set for release this winter.

First up, we have the new Dell 27 Gaming Monitor. It’s a flat screen with a maximum brightness of 400 nits, In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology and Quad High Definition resolution (2560 x 1440 at 16:9) with support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync. It’s got a refresh rate of 165Hz and a claimed 1ms response time in Extreme mode that’s designed to reduce motion blur and jaggies.

It’s also got an adjustable stand and minimal bezels around the edges.

The Dell 27 Gaming Monitor costs $899 and will be available from July 28 worldwide. You’ll be able to purchase it at most major retailers, or from the Dell website.

Next up, we have the Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor which features a 1080p vertical alignment (VA) display. It supports NVIDIA G-SYNC and has a 144hz refresh rate. This refresh features some new vents on the back to reduce heat build-up.

The Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor costs $599 and will be available in Australia and New Zealand on August 21. Again, you’ll be able to purchase it from most major retailers or from the Dell website.

Also revealed as part of Dell’s new gaming line-up is an update to Alienware’s signature RGB keyboard.

The Alienware RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is slate black and features AlienFX per-key RGB backlighting with 16.8 million programmable colours. It’s got Cherry MX Brown Switches with a 100 million keystroke lifespan and light, tactile feedback.

It’s also got N-Key RollOver (NKRO) anti-ghosting, a pass-through USB port for other devices and three height angles for all your comfort needs.

The Alienware RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard will cost $329 and is available worldwide from August 4. Again, keep an eye on local retailers and the Dell website.

For more information about Dell’s refreshed G7 gaming laptop and other products in the line-up, check out the link below.

As always, stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for all the latest PC gaming news, reviews and updates.