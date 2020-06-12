The Internet Reacts To The PlayStation 5

Every Xbox Series X, PS5, Switch And PC Game That Just Got Announced

Everything Sony Announced At The PlayStation 5 Reveal

Demon's Souls Is Being Remade On PS5

Demon’s Souls is getting what looks like a full remake by Bluepoint Games on PS5.

The game was introduced by Sony’s Shuhei Yoshida as something “something very near and dear to me.” It’s apparently being rebuilt “from the ground up” and getting a new “Fractured Mode.” Sony also confirmed players will have the option of choosing to play in two different graphics mode with one focused on visual quality while the other optimises for frame rate.

Bluepoint Games was the company responsible for remaking the PS2 game Shadow of the Colossus for PS4. Here’s what their work on Demon’s Souls looks like so far:

Originally released on PS3 back in 2009, Demon’s Souls famously never got ported to PC or PS4, despite spawning an entire new subgenre of punishing action adventure game. The PS5 version will be the first time people have been able to play it on modern paltforms in over a decade.

No release date was given.

Comments

  • Weresmurf @weresmurf

    Im ok with this. It got overshadowed by Dark Souls, but was kinda great too. Have at it.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

12-bests editors-picks feature the-bests

The 12 Best Games On PC

Illustration by Sam Woolley PC gamers have got a pretty great thing going. Interesting, experimental indie games? Yup. Complex strategy simulations? Totally. The shiniest, prettiest versions of big-budget console games? They get a lot of those, too.
affiliate au bargain-guide deals the-last-of-us-part-ii

The Last Of Us Part 2 Is Going For $49 In Australia

The Last Of Us Part II is days away from launching. And if you're looking at follow Ellie and Joel's adventure once more, then you might as well grab it for a bargain. Here's the cheapest copies of The Last Of Us Part II in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles