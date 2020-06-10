Destiny 2's Next Expansion Is Called Beyond Light

Destiny 2's next annual expansion, Beyond Light, will arrive on September 22.
Revealed during Bungie’s Destiny 2 livestream today, the upcoming expansion will focus on the Jupiter’s icy moon of Europa, the birthplace of the game’s Exo race. It’s main antagonist will be Eramis, an Exo hunter trying to amass an army there.
