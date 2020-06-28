Disco Elysium Is Getting A TV Series

The wacky, heavily drunk and sedated indie RPG Disco Elysium is getting transformed into a TV series, according to a new report from Variety.

Variety has reported that dj2 Entertainment has sealed a deal with developers ZA/UM to expand Disco Elysium into “other media and new audiences”. There’s no writer or streaming service attached as of yet, although the entertainment company is reportedly in talks with writers now before pitching it to services next year.

“’Disco Elysium’ is a phenomenal property with an expansive world and unlimited potential,” dj2 CEO Dmitri M. Johnson said. “The dj2 team is truly thrilled about this extraordinary opportunity to be part of it all.”

Johnson is the main name attached to the project so far, having worked as a co-producer on the recent Sonic the Hedgehog movie. Dj2 has experience adapting other video game properties, with dj2 working on live-action adaptations of the indie time-bending title Echo and the Hong Kong open-world game Sleeping Dogs. Donnie Yen is scheduled to star.

Disco Elysium came out of nowhere to be one of the surprise hits of 2019, winning multiple gongs at The Game Awards and the BAFTAs. Disco Elysium hasn’t received any official DLC or expansions since its release last year, although the developers have collated some ideas on what a sequel could look like. The creator of the Carly Rae Jepsen one-shot tabletop RPGs is also working on a Disco Elysium themed game.

A small preview of my work coming in 2020: collaborations with other creators and artists, adapting aspects and ideas from two of my favorite games this year (Control + Disco Elysium), and creating a shared canonical universe for Boy Problems and Black Heart. — Colin Cummings ???? (@colinmcummings) December 19, 2019

What would you want to see from a Disco Elysium TV series?