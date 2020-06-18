See Games Differently

EA Brings A Bunch More Games To Steam [UPDATE: Titanfall 2 Added]

1

Ian Walker

Published 4 hours ago: June 19, 2020 at 5:30 am
Filed to:battlefield v
dragon age inquisitioneaelectronic artsmass effect 3steamtitanfall 2valve
Image: Respawn Entertainment
Image: Respawn Entertainment

Electronic Arts released a handful of its games on Steam today. This move, combined with last year’s release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, marks a significant return for the publisher, which left Valve’s digital games distribution platform for its own Origin launcher in 2013.

Some of the EA games available on Steam include Dragon Age II, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Need for Speed Heat, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, Unravel, Unravel Two, Sea of Solitude, and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville. In total, EA added 25 more games to the Steam marketplace. Moving forward, EA also plans to release new games, like tomorrow’s Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, on Steam the same day as on other platforms.

Update — 06/11/2020, 1:45 p.m. ET: Several more EA games were added to Steam today, including Mass Effect 3, Mass Effect Andromeda, Battlefield V, and Star Wars Battlefront II.

Update — 06/18/2020, 3:30 p.m. ET: EA’s roster of games on Steam has expanded yet again with the arrival of Titanfall 2, Dead Space 3, The Sims 4, Need for Speed: Most Wanted, and A Way Out.

EA Access, a subscription service currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Origin, will eventually make its way to Steam as well. It’s expected to launch sometime this summer.

You can find a complete listing of the EA games now available on Steam on the company’s official publisher page.

