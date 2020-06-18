Everything EA Announced At EA Play Live 2020

It’s been a good year for EA so far: Battlefront 2 reputation did a 180, the Command & Conquer remaster was a huge success, and Apex Legends continues to motor along. And over 45 minutes, EA announced a string of updates about their existing live service games, showed fresh gameplay from Star Wars: Squadrons, and even had a couple of indies.

The show began with a couple of minutes from CEO Andrew Wilson. Wilson, an ex-pat Australian, started by thanking first responders around the world for their response to the Australian bushfires, COVID-19, and everything since then. He also outlined a brief version of the company’s response to Black Lives Matter, reinforcing EA’s approach to diversity and representation in their games.

From there, it was onto the games. Respawn Entertainment kicked off with a quick recap on Apex Legends: Season 5 and the upcoming Lost Treasures event on June 23.

The event will add a new limited time mode – Armed & Dangerous: Evolved – where players can only use shotguns and snipers. All respawn beacons are being removed in this iteration, although players will start each match with a mobile respawn beacon.

Crypto’s Map Room is also being introduced to the map, offering more of a hint on Crypto’s in-game lore. There’s more cosmetics, naturally.

More importantly, Apex Legends is coming to Steam and the Switch, and it’ll also have cross-play this autumn.

“We’re throwing out a lifeline and healing the divide between the platforms,” the Respawn dev said.

A quick video then played featuring Sims 4 players talking about what the game means to them. The most recent Sims 4 expansion, Eco Lifestyle, launched recently. There wasn’t any new news for Sims 4 specifically, beyond the game’s re-release on Steam for $24.99.

Apex Legends isn’t live yet, although the Steam listing is. Titanfall 2 and Dead Space 3 have come to Steam, as has Mass Effect 3 — although the game has some astonishing optimisation issues.

For Switch fans, EA will launching 7 games on the Nintendo platform later this year. A Respawn developer said that would include “new titles” being announced later.

