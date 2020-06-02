EB Games Has Some Killer Deals On Switch Games Right Now

In a twist that should surprise no-one, EB Games is having a sale. It's a good one, too, with great deals on titles like Collection of Mana, Kingdom Hearts III, Borderlands 3 and even the entire Nintendo Labo range. There's also the excellent Prey going for $4.98, Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered for $19 plus a bunch more. Here's the best deals from EB Game's latest sale.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

AI: The Somnium Files (Switch) - $29.98

Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection (PS4) - $14.98

Bayonetta 2 + Bayonetta 1 Code (Switch) - $59

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (PS4 | Switch) - $39.98

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition (PS4) - $74.98

Children of Morta (Switch) - $29

Collection of Mana (Switch) - $29

Darksiders Deathinitive Edition (Switch) - $24.98

Darksiders 3 (PC) - $10

Days Gone Special Edition (PS4) - $25

Death Stranding (PS4) - $39

Deadly Premonition Origins (Switch) - $29

Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers (Switch) - $19

Detroit: Become Human (PS4) - $25

Disgaea 4 Complete Plus (Switch) - $29

Doraemon Story of Seasons (Switch) - $39

Dragon Ball FighterZ (XBO) - $10

Dragon Quest Builders (Switch) - $39.98

Dreams (PS4) - $39

Everybody's Golf VR (PS4) - $25

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers (Requires Online Subscription) - $24.98

Forza Horizon 3 (XBO) - $19.98

HITMAN: Definitive Edition (PS4) - $24.98

Just Dance 2020 (Switch) - $49

Kingdom Hearts III Deluxe Edition (PS4) - $29

Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle - The Millionaire's Conspiracy (Switch) - $49

Lego Harry Potter Collection (Switch) - $39

Life is Strange 2 Complete Season (PS4) - $29.98

Lost Sphear (PS4) - $10

MediEvil (PS4) - $25

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (PS4 | XBO) - $4.98

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered (PS4) - $19

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit (Switch) - $29

Nintendo Labo Robot Kit (Switch) - $29

Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit (Switch) - $29

Nioh 2 (PS4) - $69

No Man's Sky Beyond (PS4) - $25

Overwatch Legendary Edition (Switch) - $34.98

Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth (3DS) - $39

Persona 3: Dancing in the Moonlight (PS4) - $15

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight (PS4) - $15

Portal Knights (Switch) - $29

Predator: Hunting Grounds (PS4) - $39

Prey (PS4 | PC | XBO) - $4.98

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (PS4) - $49

Shadow of the Colossus (PS4) - $25

Sparklite (Switch) - $19

Spider-Man (PS4) - $25

Super Neptunia RPG (Switch) - $39

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (PS4) - $10

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore (Switch) - $59

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes (Switch) - $14.98

Two Point Hospital (Switch) - $49

WarioWare Gold (3DS) - $14.98

Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition (XBO | PS4) - $19

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Switch) - $59

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution (Switch) - $49

As part of PlayStation's Days of Play promotion, EB Games is also offering a killer deal on their PlayStation VR Mega Bundle, which includes Skyrim VR, Astrobot Rescue Mission and three other games for $329. For a limited time, you can also grab 12 months of PlayStation Plus for $55.95, down from the usual price of $79.95.

The entire PlayStation Hits range has also been discounted to $19.

You can check out everything currently on sale at EB Games here. The sale is scheduled to end on June 8, so you've got plenty of time to browse.