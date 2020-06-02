EB Games Has Some Killer Deals On Switch Games Right Now

In a twist that should surprise no-one, EB Games is having a sale. It's a good one, too, with great deals on titles like Collection of Mana, Kingdom Hearts III, Borderlands 3 and even the entire Nintendo Labo range. There's also the excellent Prey going for $4.98, Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered for $19 plus a bunch more. Here's the best deals from EB Game's latest sale.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
- AI: The Somnium Files (Switch) - $29.98
- Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection (PS4) - $14.98
- Bayonetta 2 + Bayonetta 1 Code (Switch) - $59
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (PS4 | Switch) - $39.98
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition (PS4) - $74.98
- Children of Morta (Switch) - $29
- Collection of Mana (Switch) - $29
- Darksiders Deathinitive Edition (Switch) - $24.98
- Darksiders 3 (PC) - $10
- Days Gone Special Edition (PS4) - $25
- Death Stranding (PS4) - $39
- Deadly Premonition Origins (Switch) - $29
- Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers (Switch) - $19
- Detroit: Become Human (PS4) - $25
- Disgaea 4 Complete Plus (Switch) - $29
- Doraemon Story of Seasons (Switch) - $39
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (XBO) - $10
- Dragon Quest Builders (Switch) - $39.98
- Dreams (PS4) - $39
- Everybody's Golf VR (PS4) - $25
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers (Requires Online Subscription) - $24.98
- Forza Horizon 3 (XBO) - $19.98
- HITMAN: Definitive Edition (PS4) - $24.98
- Just Dance 2020 (Switch) - $49
- Kingdom Hearts III Deluxe Edition (PS4) - $29
- Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle - The Millionaire's Conspiracy (Switch) - $49
- Lego Harry Potter Collection (Switch) - $39
- Life is Strange 2 Complete Season (PS4) - $29.98
- Lost Sphear (PS4) - $10
- MediEvil (PS4) - $25
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (PS4 | XBO) - $4.98
- Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered (PS4) - $19
- Nintendo Labo Variety Kit (Switch) - $29
- Nintendo Labo Robot Kit (Switch) - $29
- Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit (Switch) - $29
- Nioh 2 (PS4) - $69
- No Man's Sky Beyond (PS4) - $25
- Overwatch Legendary Edition (Switch) - $34.98
- Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth (3DS) - $39
- Persona 3: Dancing in the Moonlight (PS4) - $15
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight (PS4) - $15
- Portal Knights (Switch) - $29
- Predator: Hunting Grounds (PS4) - $39
- Prey (PS4 | PC | XBO) - $4.98
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (PS4) - $49
- Shadow of the Colossus (PS4) - $25
- Sparklite (Switch) - $19
- Spider-Man (PS4) - $25
- Super Neptunia RPG (Switch) - $39
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (PS4) - $10
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore (Switch) - $59
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes (Switch) - $14.98
- Two Point Hospital (Switch) - $49
- WarioWare Gold (3DS) - $14.98
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition (XBO | PS4) - $19
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Switch) - $59
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution (Switch) - $49
As part of PlayStation's Days of Play promotion, EB Games is also offering a killer deal on their PlayStation VR Mega Bundle, which includes Skyrim VR, Astrobot Rescue Mission and three other games for $329. For a limited time, you can also grab 12 months of PlayStation Plus for $55.95, down from the usual price of $79.95.
The entire PlayStation Hits range has also been discounted to $19.
You can check out everything currently on sale at EB Games here. The sale is scheduled to end on June 8, so you've got plenty of time to browse.
