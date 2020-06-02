EB Games Has Some Killer Deals On Switch Games Right Now

In a twist that should surprise no-one, EB Games is having a sale. It's a good one, too, with great deals on titles like Collection of Mana, Kingdom Hearts III, Borderlands 3 and even the entire Nintendo Labo range. There's also the excellent Prey going for $4.98, Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered for $19 plus a bunch more. Here's the best deals from EB Game's latest sale.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

  • AI: The Somnium Files (Switch) - $29.98
  • Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection (PS4) - $14.98
  • Bayonetta 2 + Bayonetta 1 Code (Switch) - $59
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (PS4 | Switch) - $39.98
  • Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition (PS4) - $74.98
  • Children of Morta (Switch) - $29
  • Collection of Mana (Switch) - $29
  • Darksiders Deathinitive Edition (Switch) - $24.98
  • Darksiders 3 (PC) - $10
  • Days Gone Special Edition (PS4) - $25
  • Death Stranding (PS4) - $39
  • Deadly Premonition Origins (Switch) - $29
  • Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers (Switch) - $19
  • Detroit: Become Human (PS4) - $25
  • Disgaea 4 Complete Plus (Switch) - $29
  • Doraemon Story of Seasons (Switch) - $39
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ (XBO) - $10
  • Dragon Quest Builders (Switch) - $39.98
  • Dreams (PS4) - $39
  • Everybody's Golf VR (PS4) - $25
  • Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers (Requires Online Subscription) - $24.98
  • Forza Horizon 3 (XBO) - $19.98
  • HITMAN: Definitive Edition (PS4) - $24.98
  • Just Dance 2020 (Switch) - $49
  • Kingdom Hearts III Deluxe Edition (PS4) - $29
  • Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle - The Millionaire's Conspiracy (Switch) - $49
  • Lego Harry Potter Collection (Switch) - $39
  • Life is Strange 2 Complete Season (PS4) - $29.98
  • Lost Sphear (PS4) - $10
  • MediEvil (PS4) - $25
  • Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (PS4 | XBO) - $4.98
  • Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered (PS4) - $19
  • Nintendo Labo Variety Kit (Switch) - $29
  • Nintendo Labo Robot Kit (Switch) - $29
  • Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit (Switch) - $29
  • Nioh 2 (PS4) - $69
  • No Man's Sky Beyond (PS4) - $25
  • Overwatch Legendary Edition (Switch) - $34.98
  • Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth (3DS) - $39
  • Persona 3: Dancing in the Moonlight (PS4) - $15
  • Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight (PS4) - $15
  • Portal Knights (Switch) - $29
  • Predator: Hunting Grounds (PS4) - $39
  • Prey (PS4 | PC | XBO) - $4.98
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (PS4) - $49
  • Shadow of the Colossus (PS4) - $25
  • Sparklite (Switch) - $19
  • Spider-Man (PS4) - $25
  • Super Neptunia RPG (Switch) - $39
  • Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (PS4) - $10
  • Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore (Switch) - $59
  • Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes (Switch) - $14.98
  • Two Point Hospital (Switch) - $49
  • WarioWare Gold (3DS) - $14.98
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition (XBO | PS4) - $19
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Switch) - $59
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution (Switch) - $49

As part of PlayStation's Days of Play promotion, EB Games is also offering a killer deal on their PlayStation VR Mega Bundle, which includes Skyrim VR, Astrobot Rescue Mission and three other games for $329. For a limited time, you can also grab 12 months of PlayStation Plus for $55.95, down from the usual price of $79.95.

The entire PlayStation Hits range has also been discounted to $19.

You can check out everything currently on sale at EB Games here. The sale is scheduled to end on June 8, so you've got plenty of time to browse.

Comments

  • Simocrates @simocrates

    The best deal here is the PS Plus card being cheaper.

    2
    • Camm @camm

      I panic'd and bought like four years worth of PS Plus.

      0
  • darren @darren

    Picked up a Labo kit for $30 - complete steal. Squirrelled away for an upcoming birthday.

    0
  • kritter5x @kritter5x

    Some of the deals from this sale are the kind of "deals" that are available in only one or two stores unfortunately. With that said, I did get the Labo Variety Kit to give a go with my wife and son and I managed to find a store relatively close by with WarioWare.

    0
  • bodmaniac @bodmaniac

    'Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition' for only $10?!
    Fark yeah!!!

    ...If only there were any copies left in Perth. :(

    0

