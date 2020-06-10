Everything Bungie Announced During Today's Destiny 2 Livestream

Screenshot: Bungie

After weeks of relative silence about what’s in store for the future of Destiny 2, Bungie opened the floodgates today announcing the titles for the game’s next three expansions, its plans for cross-generational play, and a whole lot more.

Players were expecting to see what’s ahead in Season of Arrivals launching today, as well as maybe get some hint of what’s happening this fall in Destiny 2's annual expansion. Instead, Bungie revealed the game’s three upcoming annual expansions, as well as its commitment to continue building on Destiny 2. The game is coming to next-gen platforms and will be supported for years to come, in other words, so don’t expect Destiny 3 anytime soon.

Here’s a rundown of everything Bungie shared:

Season of Arrivals will let players finally fight the pyramids starting today.

Currently live in the game, Season of Arrivals starts today and will let players fight the big black pyramids invading the solar system in a new public event activity. The mysterious ships have been teased in the game for years, and now players will finally get to see them first-hand and up-close. The season will also include a new exotic quest, and probably more, though Bungie hasn’t revealed a full season roadmap yet.

Season of Arrivals includes a dungeon called Prophecy.

The new season also includes a brand new dungeon for players to run, Destiny 2-speak for something bigger than a strike mission but smaller than a raid, where they’ll get to learn more about “the Darkness,” Destiny 2-speak for the Dark Side. The dungeon looks mind-bendy and full of puzzles, like a cross between Tron and The Cell.

Destiny 2's next big expansion is called Beyond Light.

Arriving September 22, Beyond Light will let players explore Europa, the icy moon orbiting Jupiter where the game’s Exo race are supposed to have originated from. Based on what Bungie showed it seems like Beyond Light will revolve around trying to fight a rogue Exo Hunter whose attempting to amass an army of her own. The Cosmodrome from Destiny 1 is also set to return as a patrol area, along with strike missions from that game.

Uh, Destiny 2 is also getting big expansions next year and the year after as well.

In a surprising twist, Bungie also announced the names of Destiny 2's 2021 and 2020 expansions as well, called The Witch Queen and Lightfall respectively. While we didn’t get a proper look at them, it was Bungie’s way of saying that it’s committed to building on Destiny 2 for years to come, rather than letting it peter out while it pivots to another sequel.