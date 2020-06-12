Everything Sony Announced In Today's PS5 Event

Photo: Sony

The sequel to Horizon: Zero Dawn, the eighth Resident Evil, a new Spider-Man starring Miles Morales, and a bold design for the PlayStation 5 were all on tap for Sony’s big not-E3 reveal event Thursday afternoon. Here are all the announcements.

PlayStation 5 will be available in disc-based and all-digital editions when it launches this year.

No prices were listed for either version of the hardware. They both look like something from a 1960s movie about the future.

Demon’s Souls is coming back.

Bluepoint Games and Sony’s Japan Studio are remaking the classic Sony action game that later begat Dark Souls and Bloodborne.

Resident Evil 8 returns to first-person.

It’s titled VILLAGE: Resident Evil, technically. Look closely at the word VILLAGE and you might see a Roman numeral 8, sort of.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be released holiday 2020.

Developed by Insomniac.

Horizon: Forbidden West is the sequel to Horizon: Zero Dawn.

Aloy “moves west to a far-future America.” No release date.

Screenshot: Sony

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is also coming from Insomniac.

It’ll have raytraced reflections on Clank! You’ll also be able to open dimensional rifts and jump into new environments seamlessly, which seems like a cool technological showcase of the PlayStation 5's fast loading times. No release date yet.

Gran Turismo 7 is in development at Polyphony Digital.

No release date was shown.

Returnal is a new franchise for Sony’s Worldwide Studios.

It’s developed by Housemarque and is exclusive to PS5. It’s a third-person shooter with an astronaut on a strange world—seems like it’ll be very story-heavy.

The next game from Square Enix studio Luminous Productions is called Project Athia.

The next project from the Final Fantasy XV team is “designed exclusively for PlayStation 5" and looks like an action game, maybe an action RPG? Hard to tell from the video. No release date.

Hitman III is coming in January 2021.

Agent 47, and IO Interactive, return.

Grand Theft Auto 5 is coming to PlayStation 5 in 2021.

“Expanded and enhanced.” Rockstar doing the rare triple-dip on this one! What are the odds it comes to PlayStation 6, too? PS5 owners will get GTA Online free when it launches for PS5 in 2021.

LittleBigPlanet star Sackboy is getting a new platform game.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is in development at Sumo Digital. Doesn’t look like a create-your-own-game thing, but a straightforward 3D platformer with four-player option.

Screenshot: Bethesda

Tango Gameworks showed the first footage of GhostWire: Tokyo.

This horror game set in Tokyo features first-person bare-handed combat. Coming 2021.

The Oddworld series continues with Oddworld: Soulstorm.

Announced by Lorne Lanning himself! No release date.

Bugsnax is the next game from the creators of Octodad, and it’s weird as heck.

It’s an island of bugs, that are also food, and when you eat them, part of your body becomes them? Until you are a weird chimera of fast foods? Sign me up. Holiday 2020.

Other trailers shown included Stray (Annapurna Interactive), Destruction All-Stars, Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab), Goodbye Volcano High, Jett: The Far Shore (Superbrothers), Godfall (Counterplay/Gearbox), Solar Ash (Annapurna), Astro’s Playroom (Sony Japan Studio), Little Devil Inside, NBA 2K21, Deathloop (Arkane Lyon / Bethesda), and the cool-looking, but underexplained, Pragmata (Capcom).