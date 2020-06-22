Everything We Want To See From Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City Wire Event

Cyberpunk 2077′s delayed Night City Wire event takes place this Friday. It promises to reveal more about the world of the game, but details and information about the presentation are still scarce. With the game now delayed to November, there’s more hype for the game than ever before.

Here’s what we hope to see in the new game showcase.

More Cyberpunk 2077 character customisation details

Character customisation is a core focus for Cyberpunk 2077. While we’ve heard all about how customisable a player’s genitals will be we haven’t gotten a good look at the character customisation menu as a whole. With the chance to play as both a male and female-presenting V, it sounds like the customisation options will be extremely robust.

The chance to play as a character that looks exactly how you want to look is an appealing one, but games don’t have a stellar history with this. Custom characters can look out of place in otherwise beautifully rendered games, so how Cyberpunk 2077 handles this is key. A deep dive into how customisation works would help.

It’d be great to see the female V in action, too, as trailers have mostly focused on the male version of the character so far.

A deeper look at Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City

Night City is a fascinating setting. It’s vibrant, beautiful and feels alive. But in a world where neon, futuristic cities have been explored to death, Cyberpunk 2077 really needs to stand out from the crowd. While we’ve gotten glimpses of Night City and its unique lore, a deeper look at its streets would give a clearer idea about just how different this setting is from other games.

We’d love to see a deep dive into Night City’s surrounds, including the more diverse open landscapes teased by the game’s retro-futuristic car racing on the city’s sparse outskirts. With hundreds of pages of RPG lore to draw from, there’s no doubt Night City has the potential to be a unique and memorable setting.

Cyberpunk 2077’s stealth and non-lethal options

Mid-last year, we learned that Cyberpunk 2077 will offer non-lethal stealth options to complete a playthrough, much like Deus Ex and Dishonored before it. Thus far, we haven’t seen much of these stealth options with game trailers focusing on flashy, neo sci-fi action.

Having both options in the game allows for a diverse array of tactics and logically means an expanded array of high-tech weaponry. More news about how these stealth mechanics work, any weapons involved and whether they’ll impact on character behaviour or story is essential.

It’s hard for games to do stealth right, particularly when it’s not the main focus of gameplay, so some attention to these mechanics would help illuminate Cyberpunk 2077’s unique approach.

Cyberpunk 2077’s downtime activities and mini-games

The world of Night City is big. It’s a giant sci-fi landscape filled with visual delights, corporate conglomerates, tech-filled corner stores and a racy underbelly that includes digital popstar suicides. While the main story will be the most involving part of the game, an important feature is the side quests, low-stress mini-games and downtime activities players can waste time with.

It can’t always be shooting and looting, and Cyberpunk 2077’s world is one that deserves to be explored on multiple levels. We’d love to hear more about what activities you can undertake when you’re not being assailed by enemies.

Car races in a neon landscape would be a joy. Attending pop concerts or dabbling in technology crafting could also be a fun break from the main gameplay. With no additional activities revealed just yet, we’ll just have to wait and see what Night City has planned for us.

More Keanu

The world can always do with more Keanu Reeves. His character, Johnny Silverhand, plays a central role in the mythos of the extended Cyberpunk universe. As a political punk-rock agitator, Silverhand got onto the wrong people’s watch list and wound up missing after an attempted coup. With no body found, he became a symbol of revolution and an idol to many.

So far, Cyberpunk 2077 fans know very little about Silverhand’s role in the game’s story. We know he’s some kind of digital ghost that accompanies protagonist V throughout the story, but beyond that we know little about his motivations or his goals.

Another look at Johnny Silverhand or more details about his game-canon backstory wouldn’t go amiss.

Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City Wire event takes place on June 26 in Australia. Keep an eye out for a confirmed time slot and how to watch it as we approach the event.

What are you hoping to see from Cyberpunk 2077‘s latest showcase? Share your thoughts in the comments below.