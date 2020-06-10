Fancy Coffee Table Turns Into Arcade Setup

Win This $5399 65-Inch OLED TV For Your Gaming Room

Swedish designer Love Hulten is behind this very Scandinavian, very lovely coffee table. That just so happens to also magically transform into an arcade setup.

As you can see, what from the outside looks like a pair of handles, designed to pull out a draw that maybe has some magazines or remote controls in it, are actually also the arcade sticks for the controllers, which you screw in once the arcade board is out.

There’s a signal box that connects wirelessly to a TV, so that you don’t need to drag cables across the floor (and interrupt the aesthetics) when playing.

While more discerning Street Fighter fans might be looking at this and wondering about the cost, it was a one-off commission for a client, so if you want one you’re going to need to get one made yourself.

