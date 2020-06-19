See Games Differently

First Look At Studio Ghibli’s Upcoming CG Movie

Brian Ashcraft

Published 4 hours ago: June 19, 2020 at 4:30 pm -
Filed to:anime
japanstudio ghibli
Image: C) 2020 NHK, NEP, Studio Ghibli
As previously reported, Studio Ghibli is doing a long-form adaptation of Diana Wynne Jones’ novel Earwig and the Witch. Here is a first look at what the full CG adaptation will look like. 

The following screenshots were published by Comic Natalie.

Image: C) 2020 NHK, NEP, Studio Ghibli
Image: C) 2020 NHK, NEP, Studio Ghibli
Image: C) 2020 NHK, NEP, Studio Ghibli

Titled Aya to Majo (Aya and the Witch), the movie will air on NHK in Japan this winter. Hayao Miyazaki is overseeing the adaptation’s planning, while his son Goro, who helmed From Up On Poppy Hill, is directing. Toshio Suzuki is producing.

Image: C) 2020 NHK, NEP, Studio Ghibli
Image: C) 2020 NHK, NEP, Studio Ghibli
Image: C) 2020 NHK, NEP, Studio Ghibli

Previously, Hayao Miyazaki worked on a CG anime 14-minute short called Boro the Caterpillar. This adaptation is the studio’s first full-length CG animation.

