First Look At Studio Ghibli’s Upcoming CG Movie

As previously reported, Studio Ghibli is doing a long-form adaptation of Diana Wynne Jones’ novel Earwig and the Witch. Here is a first look at what the full CG adaptation will look like.
The following screenshots were published by Comic Natalie.
Titled Aya to Majo (Aya and the Witch), the movie will air on NHK in Japan this winter. Hayao Miyazaki is overseeing the adaptation’s planning, while his son Goro, who helmed From Up On Poppy Hill, is directing. Toshio Suzuki is producing.
Previously, Hayao Miyazaki worked on a CG anime 14-minute short called Boro the Caterpillar. This adaptation is the studio’s first full-length CG animation.
