Folks Are Already Taking Great Photos In The Last Of Us Part II

This week on Snapshots: A bunch of Last of Us 2 photos, some creepy Star Wars ruins, a tiny squirrel, and one cool looking Spider-Man.

(I don’t believe any of the photos featured here contain spoilers as they all seem to be taken early on in the game. But if you don’t want to be spoiled about even that part of Last of Us 2, don’t scroll down.)

Forza 7 (Screenshot: @MechXican, Twitter)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Screenshot: @PoachiiN, Twitter)

The Last Of Us 2 (Screenshot: @Lochlan_Miller, Twitter)

The Last Of Us 2 (Screenshot: @JimdiGriz1, Twitter)

The Last Of Us 2 (Screenshot: @lorsteibel, Twitter)

Horizon Zero Dawn (Screenshot: @svid_vp, Twitter)

Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @SindyJ_B, Twitter)

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey (Screenshot: @G_Assassin90, Twitter)

Hitman 2 (Screenshot: @XkardazX, Twitter)

The Last Of Us 2 (Screenshot: @BLaevatein, Twitter)

Spider-Man (PS4) (Screenshot: @juriphlosion, Twitter)

No Man's Sky (Screenshot: @Yggdrazilla, Twitter)

The Last Of Us 2 (Screenshot: @LuzisMedienecke, Twitter)

“The world is filled with zombies and death, but the snow looks nice!”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.