GOG's Latest Sale Has Tons Of Great RPGs And Adventures Going For A Song

It's winter and the sales have arrived. GOG is the latest games retailer to unleashed its latest seasonal sale on the world, with a bunch of great offers on the best PC games around. You can grab the critically-acclaimed Disco Elysium for $42.69, recent hit GreedFall for $41.99, Ori and the Blind Forest for $9.99 or 50 per cent off the entire Pillars of Eternity franchise. With over 3,000 games now on sale, there's plenty of options.

GOG's Summer Sale features discounts from a bunch of publishers including Devolver, Activision, Paradox, EA, Daedalic and more. The sales list is long but features an award-winning range of indie and AAA titles.

Here's the highlights:

A Plague Tale: Innocence - $20.39

Age of Wonders: Planetfall - $34.99

Aragami - $4.59

Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition - $15.29

Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition - $15.29

Beat Cop - $3.99

Blade Runner - $12.29

Children of Morta - $21.59

Darksiders Genesis - $37.49

Deponia - $1.19

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $6.79

Diablo + Hellfire - $11.95

Dishonored: Complete Collection - $34.49

Disco Elysium - $42.69

Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition - $16.09

Divinity: Original Sin II - Definitive Edition - $34.39

Dungeon Siege Collection - $7.19

Enter the Gungeon - $8.09

Felix the Reaper - $7.39

Firewatch - $4.99

Gato Roboto - $5.49

Gex - $2.29

Graveyard Keeper - $15.29

GreedFall - $41.99

GRIS - $11.39

Hatoful Boyfriend - $2.89

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $11.50

Hello Neighbour - $8.49

Hollow Knight - $11.49

Hotline Miami - $3.60

Imperator: Rome - $27.09

Iratus: Lord of the Dead - $30.09

Mafia II: Director's Cut - $10.99

Mafia III - $17.49

Majesty Gold HD - $3.89

Majesty 2 Collection - $7.69

Metro Exodus - $29.49

Minit - $7.29

Moonlighter - $8.19

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom - $22.49

My Friend Pedro - $16.49

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition - $6.19

No Man's Sky - $31.09

Northgard - $19.99

Observation - $17.99

Ori and the Blind Forest - $9.99

Outlast - $4.59

Owlboy - $22.99

Pikuniku - $8.79

Return of the Obra Dinn - $18.09

The Evil Within 2 - $9.99

The Red Strings Club - $7.10

Theme Hospital - $2.29

This War of Mine - $5.79

Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition - $18.49

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire: Obsidian Edition - $27.79

Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package - $5.59

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishment - $9.99

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $39.89

Spore Collection - $7.49

Slay the Spire - $21.59

Stellaris - $10.99

Styx: Master of Shadows - $7.99

Tropico 5: Complete Collection - $15.99

Tropico 6 - $45.49

Tyranny - $17.49

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines - $15.29

Warcraft I + II Bundle - $18.69

Wolfenstein: The New Order + The Old Blood - $13.49

XCOM 2 - $22.49

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $21.39

GOG's Summer Sale ends on June 15, so there's plenty of time to scour through the list — you might just find some hidden gems.

