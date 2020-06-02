Gotta Go Fast

Tips For Playing Valorant

Quentin de Warren is a freelance concept artist and illustrator who has worked for clients like Fantasy Flight and Games Workshop.

You can see more of Quentin’s stuff at his personal site and ArtStation page.

