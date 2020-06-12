Gran Turismo 7 Races To PS5

Sony’s superior racing simulation series is coming to the PlayStation 5 as Gran Turismo 7, and this time around it’s got an extensive campaign mode.
Hundreds of races between hundreds of different vehicles with ultra-realistic tuning are all well and good, but a campaign mode? Might be exactly what this arcade racing fan needs to get into the racing simulation.
The trailer above debuted this afternoon during Sony’s PlayStation 5 reveal event. Expect more info as that console comes closer to being a thing we can purchase.
