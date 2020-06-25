See Games Differently

Gucci Has A $2,351 Esports Watch For You To Buy

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: June 25, 2020 at 9:00 pm -
Filed to:fnatic
guccileague of legends

Italian fashion brand Gucci is teaming up pro esports organisation Fnatic for a limited edition watches that are inspired by its League of Legends team.

The quartz watches are Gucci’s stainless steel Dive watches on a rubber strap. Limited to 100 pieces, the watch takes its cue from the organisation’s LoL team with “FNATIC” engraved in the case back and its logo emblazoned on the front.

Gucci’s “GG” logo could also mean “good game.”

It’s priced at $US1,620 ($2,351), which is almost the price of the Gucci’s Sega-font style sneakers Kotaku previously introduced.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.