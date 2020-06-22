Hard Lads, A Game About Shirtless Dudes Hitting (And Kissing) Each Other

Hard Lads is an adaptation of the now-famous internet video British lads hit each other with chair, in which…well, the title says it all really.

Made by Robert Yang, creator of stuff like The Tearoom and Cobra Club, it’s a short, free (though you can pay what you want) game that “casts the player as the cameraman and director. Be a proper hard lad or a surreal soft lad. The choice is yours!”

If you’ve never seen the original video, this might help set the scene:

OK, great, now the kissing + chair-whacking will make more sense to you.

It’ll take anywhere from 5-20 minutes to play through, and you can download it here.