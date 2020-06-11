Hello Kitty And Sanrio Show Their Support Of Black Lives Matter

37 Great Games For Laptops And Low-End PCs

Image: Sanrio

Sanrio, the company behind Hello Kitty and her friends, has taken to social media, showing its support for inclusivity and stating, “Black lives matter. Kindness matter.”

On Instagram, the company wrote:

We stand for friendship, kindness and inclusivity.⁠⠀

Sanrio was built on the foundation of social communication for people to express their heartfelt feelings of respect and love for one another.⁠⠀

We stand united with our colleagues, partners, customers, fan community and all affected by acts of discrimination. ⁠⠀

The common thread running through our Small Gift, Big Smile philosophy is the idea of giving “from the heart” and “of the heart.” This week we will be putting a pause on our social content to give space to listen, learn, and amplify Black voices today and every day.

The following image was also posted, driving home the point:

Sanrio also posted other graphics showing how to be a better friend and ally:

View this post on Instagram

how to be a gude friend and ally... ????

A post shared by gudetama (@gudetama) on

Hello Kitty released her own statement:

There Is Power In Kindness ❤️ A reminder to not only be kind to others but to yourself, too. To our Black community and friends: You are loved, you are joy, you are goals, you are inspiring ✨ Swipe through for beautiful Black artists to support and follow! ????: @sabrenakhadija @prettyininkpress @mimimoffie

As Spoon & Tamago points out, the company’s Japanese Twitter account has not issued a similar statement. The Black Lives moment, however, has reached Japan, with an estimated 1,000 people marching in Osaka, Japan this past Sunday. 

