Here’s July 2020’s Xbox Live Games With Gold

July’s Xbox Live Games with Gold has cars, basketball, and a Saints Row game that existed before Saints Row IV, the best one. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.

July’s Games with Gold are:

Xbox One

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship (July 1-31)

Dunk Lords (July 16-August 15)

Xbox 360 (compatible with Xbox One)