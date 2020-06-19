Here’s Our First Look At Star Wars: Squadrons Gameplay

Today at EA Play, the publisher revealed the first look at gameplay from the upcoming Star Wars: Squadrons.

Squadrons is being developed by EA Motive, the same studio that worked on the singleplayer campaign featured in 2017’s Star Wars: Battlefront II. The game is set during the aftermath of the second Death Star’s destruction and the fall of the Empire post Return of The Jedi. It will focus on two squads of starship pilots. One a group of New Republic pilots and the other aligned with the remnants of the Empire.

Players will create a new pilot for each side and will bounce between the factions between each mission. The entire game can be played in VR on PS4 and PC.

This new game will feature both a singleplayer campaign and 5v5 multiplayer battles. When EA officially revealed the game last week, they made sure to mention that it won’t contain loot boxes or any pay-to-win elements. All power-ups and cosmetics will be earned through gameplay.

Star Wars: Squadrons will be released on October 2 of this year for PS4, Xbox One, PC. It will also be released on Steam, Origin, and the Epic Games Store at launch. It will launch with support for crossplay across all platforms.