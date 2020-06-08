Hero Creates The Entire Smash Bros. Ultimate Roster In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Valorant Takes Aim At The King

Image: DJ-Dez, Reddit

Redditor DJ-Dez spent over 400 hours creating Animal Crossing custom costumes representing every playable character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, though they may have cheated a bit on the Villager and Isabelle.

There are those who create custom clothing in Animal Crossing and there are those who wait patiently for other people to put in the work. I’m in the latter group, and our waiting has paid off big time. DJ-Dez’s designs make creative use of hats, helmets, and specific hairstyles to capture the essence of Pikachu, Mario, Link, Captain Falcon, Solid Snake, Lucario, Sonic the Hedgehog, and I’m not going to list them all individually, just look at the image up top.

I am Captain Falcon with no pants. (Screenshot: Nintendo, Kotaku)

Or better yet, head to the Able Sisters’ boutique, hit up the magical design machine, and enter DJ-Dez’s creator code, MA-3790-6501-6469, and roll about in the bounty of his magnificent creations. You’ll have to style your villager’s hair appropriately and might need some additional bits, but DJ-Dez has done all the hard work for us. Thanks, DJ-Dez! 

Who is this Derren person? (Screenshot: Nintendo, Kotaku)

