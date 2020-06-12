Hitman's Next Job Is On PS5

A new Hitman game is coming to PlayStation 5.
It’s Hitman 3, and the developers call it the “dramatic conclusion” of the trilogy. A trailer showed Agent 47 sneaking around a very tall building in Dubai. He used costumes, of course. Otherwise, enemies would have been like “Hey, wait a minute, that’s Agent 47, star of hit video game series Hitman.” It would have been a terrible mess.
Hitman 3 is coming out in January.
