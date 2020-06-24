How To Watch Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City Wire Event In Australia

Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City Wire event is set to reveal a new, in-depth look at game. The online showcase will take take place Friday, although exact details are unclear. It’s expected the stream will be a deep dive into Night City’s culture, activities and story — but what’s on show is anyone’s guess.

We talked earlier about how we’d love to see more about the game’s robust customisation features, side quests, activities, culture and (of course) Keanu, but we’ll just have to wait and see what CD Projekt Red is ready to show off.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been in the works since 2012. We’ve seen glimpses of the game’s final form in recent months, but with delays constantly plaguing the title it still seems like a far-off dream. Hopefully the Night City Wire showcase will be able to illuminate more of the game’s intricate world and story.

Night City Wire was originally scheduled to take place earlier in June but was replanned to give space to U.S. protesters championing racial justice and equality in the face of police brutality.

The event will now take place Friday, June 26 in Australia. While an exact time has not been confirmed, we can expect the showcase to begin in the early hours of the morning, potentially as early as 1am or 3am. This is a result of global time zones and Australia being particularly unfortunate in that regard.

Still, it seems like there’ll be plenty of excitement to go around so if you’re looking forward to the game, the stream will be well worth tuning in for.

With global Cyberpunk 2077 previews being held this week, you should also be able to check out the first ever previews and impressions of the game following the event. Whether you’re awaiting the game with bated breath or not, those will be well worth waiting up for. You might even see one pop up on Kotaku Australia.

Until then, stay tuned to the Cyberpunk 2077 socials or Kotaku Australia for an update on the exact time the showcase will go live.

Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City Wire showcase takes place on Friday, June 26. Stay tuned to CD Projekt Red’s YouTube and Twitch page for further information. We’ll update this post once the exact showcase time is revealed.