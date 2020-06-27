See Games Differently

How We All Feel Six Months Into 2020

Zack Zwiezen

Published 4 hours ago: June 28, 2020 at 12:30 am
Filed to:2020
checkpointmorning checkpointnewspancakes
Gif: @Antoine_rdx2, Twitter
Gif: @Antoine_rdx2, Twitter

This week we meet a cool old guy, listen to a bunch of “Hurt” covers, check out a creepy Jar-Jar Binks toy, see more Keanu in Cyberpunk and watch a pretty pancake die.

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

The Man Who Invented Karaoke Is 95 And His Machine Still Works

Karaoke is one of Japan’s most ubiquitous worldwide exports. But who invented the first machine that let you sing along to backing tracks of popular hits?

Dude has a super old prototype Karakoke machine that still works and meanwhile, my PS4 and Xbox controllers need to be replaced every two years or so.

Last Of Us Part II Players Seem Unable To Stop Covering Johnny Cash’s Hurt

For a long time now, people have joked about dudes who bring their guitars to parties and play “Wonderwall” over and over. It now seems the virtual equivalent of this meme is folks playing Hurt in The Last Of Us Part II.

If you live long enough in the apocalypse, you can just start telling people you wrote any song you remember. “Yeah, I call this one ‘Wonderwall.’”

Grandpa Is Playing Pokémon Go In The Year 2173

We first wrote about Taiwanese grandpa Chen San-yuan back in 2018, when he was spotted with 11 phones strapped to his bike so he could play Pokémon Go. In the two years since, he has upped his game considerably.

I can’t wait for a few years from now when we get another update about this guy and he now has a whole bus covered in phones that he drives while running around catching Pikachu and Rattatas.

Cyberpunk 2077 Is Complex And Overwhelming, But It Works

Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t quite click with me until I met Certo.

I’m excited to play this, even if I’m worried I’m going to lose interest halfway through.

Tweets!

#GivePyramidHeadHisAssBack

This seems unfair. Jar-Jar is a bit dumb and silly, but even he knows to wear a mask during a pandemic.

The first picture is mean in January of this year. The second picture is mean today. So I can’t imagine what the pancake and I will look like come December 2020.

News

Trailers & Videos From The Past Week

Depending on how much Keanu is in this game, it might already be a contender for my Game of The Year.

I saw someone suggest Minecraft is “dead” and I just giggled. The game is still raking in millions. It has more players than you can imagine. Just because you and your friends get bored doesn’t mean a game is dead. It just means you moved on.

I know I’m in the minority on this one, but I’m excited about this game. I like Crystal Dynamics, I like Marvel and I’m excited for a comic book game that grows over time.

