How’s It Going?: Pool Edition

Hello, hello, hello! I’m so happy to have you here today for another open thread. Come on in!

I’m extremely lucky to have access to a pool during the summer. My girlfriend’s parents, who live only a couple blocks away, have a nice, big pool and it just opened. Because her and I both work at home and her parents are retired or stuck at home, we have been going over there to visit and swim. It doesn’t seem like a big risk, though if things get worse again around these parts we might have to stop going to be safe.

Regardless, for now, we get to swim nearly every weekend after I’m done running the site. It’s incredible to have a relaxing swim after a week of stress and heat. I wish everyone could do some swimming right now. It’s a perfect way to get some exercise and take my mind off everything.

Your Daily Simpsons Clip

How’s it going? Remember when a few weeks ago a bunch of people acted like things were fine and started trying to go back to normal? Well now states are seeing huge spikes in COVID-19 cases and we are probably well on our way to a second massive wave. But at least Karen got a new, boring haircut.