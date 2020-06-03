Huawei's MateBook Laptops Are Back

In 2018 Huawei quietly dropped its MateBook X Pro in Australia. Despite being out in other markets for the better part of a year, it was a huge hit and sold out during pre-order here. And it's not surprise, it was a great laptop with big specs. Now the MateBook X Pro is back for 2020 and once again its bringing some big specs, including a dedicated graphics card. This is how much the Huawei MateBook X Pro costs here.

Specs

The Huawei MateBook X Pro comes with a 13.9-inch LTPS display (3000 x 2000) with up to 3K resolution with 10 point touch and 450 nitt peak brightness. In terms of ports you'll find 2 x USB-CX, 1 x USB-A and a headphone jack. As for dimensions, it's 67 mm × 355 mm × 272 mm, weighing in at 1.35kg.

Huawei haven't skimped on the specs when it comes to the screen either. The new MateBook X Pro features a 13.9-inch LTPS panel with 3K resolution, 100% sRGB colour, 10-point touch and 450 nit peak brightness.

Down in the guts you'll find an Intel 17-10510U processor, Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage.

Huawei MateBook X Pro Price Australia

Considering the spicy specs that are being shoved into such a thin and light laptop, this lad isn't cheap. The 2020 Huawei MateBook X Pro has an RRP of $3,299. But the good news is that it will be future proofed for awhile, so you could always wait until the price comes down.

Alternatively, you could opt for one of the cheaper options from Huawei's new line of laptops. The MateBook 13 is over half the price of the MateBook X Pro, coming in at $1,499. The specs are no where near as tasty but this ain't a bad choice.

Other options include the MateBook D 14 ($1,399) and Matebook D 15 ($1,199).

Availability

The Huawei MateBook X Pro is available from June 3 from JB Hi-Fi, Mobileciti, Huawei Authorised Experienced Store Chatswood