Human Toad Is Freaky And Terrifying

Artist Miguel Vasquez is a genius at taking beloved video game and cartoon characters and turning them into nightmare fuel. His latest? Toad from Super Mario.
Vasquez uses a 2D image of each character as a reference but then gives them realistic human eyes. He also takes inspiration from movie make-up effects artists like Rick Baker and Tom Savini.
He even did another version of the character.
Nice guy Toad. pic.twitter.com/0TrYsuzSDT
If Toad nipples are not enough, and I guess they’re not, here are some more of his creations.
