Human Toad Is Freaky And Terrifying

Artist Miguel Vasquez is a genius at taking beloved video game and cartoon characters and turning them into nightmare fuel. His latest? Toad from Super Mario.

Vasquez uses a 2D image of each character as a reference but then gives them realistic human eyes. He also takes inspiration from movie make-up effects artists like Rick Baker and Tom Savini.

He even did another version of the character.

If Toad nipples are not enough, and I guess they’re not, here are some more of his creations.

Follow Vasquez on Twitter and Instagram — if you dare.