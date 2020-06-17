See Games Differently

Human Toad Is Freaky And Terrifying

Brian Ashcraft

Published 8 hours ago: June 17, 2020 at 8:00 pm -
Filed to:fine art
mariosuper mario
Screenshot: Miguel Vasquez, Twitter
Screenshot: Miguel Vasquez, Twitter

Artist Miguel Vasquez is a genius at taking beloved video game and cartoon characters and turning them into nightmare fuel. His latest? Toad from Super Mario.

Vasquez uses a 2D image of each character as a reference but then gives them realistic human eyes. He also takes inspiration from movie make-up effects artists like Rick Baker and Tom Savini.

He even did another version of the character.

If Toad nipples are not enough, and I guess they’re not, here are some more of his creations.

Follow Vasquez on Twitter and Instagram — if you dare. 

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.