Humble Bundle’s $50 Racial Justice Bundle Is Filled With Bangers

The games community has come together to support the Black Lives Matter movement taking place around the world. The latest company to throw support behind the cause is Humble Bundle, which has launched a killer charity bundle that’s well worth checking out.

The Fight for Racial Justice Bundle includes 50 hit games for PC along with a collection of literature designed to educate about systemic racism and classism.

Highlights from the bundle include Elite Dangerous, BioShock Remastered, NBA 2K20, >observer_, Baba Is You, Hyper Light Drifter and The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (one of the best packs) as well as Aussies hit Neo Cab and Armello.

You can purchase the charity bundle for a minimum of $51 with all proceeds going towards the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Race Forward and The Bail Project. All of these organisations are leading the fight for racial justice and equality in the U.S.

Here’s every game included in the bundle:

Baba is You

Hyper Light Drifter

The Jackbox Party Pack 4

Spelunky

Elite Dangerous

BioShock Remastered

Armello

Titan Quest Anniversary Edition

>observer_

NBA 2K20

Neo Cab

Sonic & SEGA All-Stars Racing

FTL: Advanced Language

This War of Mine

Endless Space – Collection

Age of Wonders III

Overlord II

Surviving Mars

Kingdom: Classic

Overgrowth

Company of Heroes 2

The Ball

Super Time Force Ultra

System Shock: Enhanced Edition

System Shock 2

Broken Age

Newt One

All You Can Eat

A New Beginning – Final Cut

No Time to Explain Remastered

Knights of Pen & Paper 2

StarCrossed

Vertiginous Golf

Pesterquest

Realpolitiks

My Memory of Us

MirrorMoon EP

In Between

Regular Human Basketball

Planet of the Eyes

Crowntakers

FRAMED Collection

Darkest Dungeon: The Shieldbreaker

There’s plenty here to keep you going. Even if there’s only a handful of games that excite you, your $51 donation is going towards an essential, worthy cause.

Everyone who purchases the Humble bundle will also gain access to a robust collection of literature that includes Solomon Northup’s award-winning Twelve Years a Slave, the Shaft graphic novel and other important reads.

The Humble Bundle Fight For Racial Justice bundle will only be available for one week so if you’re enticed by the games on offer or just want to help out, you’ll need to get in quick.