Humble Bundle’s $50 Racial Justice Bundle Is Filled With Bangers

The games community has come together to support the Black Lives Matter movement taking place around the world. The latest company to throw support behind the cause is Humble Bundle, which has launched a killer charity bundle that’s well worth checking out.
The Fight for Racial Justice Bundle includes 50 hit games for PC along with a collection of literature designed to educate about systemic racism and classism.
Highlights from the bundle include Elite Dangerous, BioShock Remastered, NBA 2K20, >observer_, Baba Is You, Hyper Light Drifter and The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (one of the best packs) as well as Aussies hit Neo Cab and Armello.
You can purchase the charity bundle for a minimum of $51 with all proceeds going towards the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Race Forward and The Bail Project. All of these organisations are leading the fight for racial justice and equality in the U.S.
Here’s every game included in the bundle:
- Baba is You
- Hyper Light Drifter
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- Spelunky
- Elite Dangerous
- BioShock Remastered
- Armello
- Titan Quest Anniversary Edition
- >observer_
- NBA 2K20
- Neo Cab
- Sonic & SEGA All-Stars Racing
- FTL: Advanced Language
- This War of Mine
- Endless Space – Collection
- Age of Wonders III
- Overlord II
- Surviving Mars
- Kingdom: Classic
- Overgrowth
- Company of Heroes 2
- The Ball
- Super Time Force Ultra
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- System Shock 2
- Broken Age
- Newt One
- All You Can Eat
- A New Beginning – Final Cut
- No Time to Explain Remastered
- Knights of Pen & Paper 2
- StarCrossed
- Vertiginous Golf
- Pesterquest
- Realpolitiks
- My Memory of Us
- MirrorMoon EP
- In Between
- Regular Human Basketball
- Planet of the Eyes
- Crowntakers
- FRAMED Collection
- Darkest Dungeon: The Shieldbreaker
There’s plenty here to keep you going. Even if there’s only a handful of games that excite you, your $51 donation is going towards an essential, worthy cause.
Everyone who purchases the Humble bundle will also gain access to a robust collection of literature that includes Solomon Northup’s award-winning Twelve Years a Slave, the Shaft graphic novel and other important reads.
The Humble Bundle Fight For Racial Justice bundle will only be available for one week so if you’re enticed by the games on offer or just want to help out, you’ll need to get in quick.
