I Saw A Spider In My Bedroom

Zack Zwiezen

Published 2 hours ago: June 28, 2020 at 6:00 am
This week on Snapshots: Some more (non-spoiler) Last of Us 2 photos, one of the coolest Spider-Man pics I’ve seen, some lovely plants, a creepy tree, a nice sit on a bench and a flamethrower.

The Last of Us Part II (Screenshot: @lorsteibel, Twitter)
The Last of Us Part II (Screenshot: @Lochlan_Miller, Twitter)
Spider-Man (PS4) (Screenshot: @shinobi_space, Twitter)
The Division 2 (Screenshot: @Spiggy_Smalls, Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @XkardazX, Twitter)
Forza Horizon 4 (Screenshot: @PoachiiN, Twitter)
Horizon Zero Dawn (Screenshot: @OfClockworks, Twitter)
A Plague Tale: Innocence (Screenshot: @InquistorAles, Twitter)
Death Stranding (Screenshot: @mr_geralt, Twitter)
Life Is Strange (Screenshot: @screenknight_vp, Twitter)
Concrete Genie (Screenshot: Heath Gardner, Email)
The Last of Us Part II (Screenshot: @Cordox1, Twitter)

A moment after reading the comments on a YouTube video.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

