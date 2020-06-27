I Saw A Spider In My Bedroom

This week on Snapshots: Some more (non-spoiler) Last of Us 2 photos, one of the coolest Spider-Man pics I’ve seen, some lovely plants, a creepy tree, a nice sit on a bench and a flamethrower.

The Last of Us Part II (Screenshot: @lorsteibel, Twitter)

The Last of Us Part II (Screenshot: @Lochlan_Miller, Twitter)

Spider-Man (PS4) (Screenshot: @shinobi_space, Twitter)

The Division 2 (Screenshot: @Spiggy_Smalls, Twitter)

Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @XkardazX, Twitter)

Forza Horizon 4 (Screenshot: @PoachiiN, Twitter)

Horizon Zero Dawn (Screenshot: @OfClockworks, Twitter)

A Plague Tale: Innocence (Screenshot: @InquistorAles, Twitter)

Death Stranding (Screenshot: @mr_geralt, Twitter)

Life Is Strange (Screenshot: @screenknight_vp, Twitter)

Concrete Genie (Screenshot: Heath Gardner, Email)

The Last of Us Part II (Screenshot: @Cordox1, Twitter)

A moment after reading the comments on a YouTube video.

