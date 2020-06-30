See Games Differently

If One Nintendo Switch Cooling Fan Isn’t Enough, Here Are Two

Brian Ashcraft

Published 6 hours ago: June 30, 2020 at 7:00 pm -
Filed to:japan
switch

Earlier this year, Kotaku introduced a USB-connected fan to help chill things down during Japan’s notoriously hot summers. Now, here’s a USD peripheral is not one, but two fans. How cool is that?

This reikyaku (“cooling”) charging grip from Japan’s Thanko. Unlike the single USB-fan, the Switch is housed in a cradle and can recharge the console. (According to Thanko, the grip can store enough battery power to recharge a Switch at least once.)

There is also a power button for those who want to take a break and just use it as a grip. Priced at 3,980 yen ($US37 ($54)), it’s available in Japan through Thanko’s online shop. 

  • Unless that air is going somewhere those fans are doing nothing at all.

    Not to mention that cooling the back of the switch will have little to no impact on the internal temperature given the cooling setup of the switch.

    This looks like a waste of money. They are no different to people buying those console external fans that put a fan ontop of another fan.

