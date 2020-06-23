See Games Differently

In Taiwan, Pizza Hut Created Ramen Pizza

Brian Ashcraft

Published 28 mins ago: June 23, 2020 at 7:00 pm
Filed to:pizza
taiwan
Image: Pizza Hut
Image: Pizza Hut

Ramen burgers exist, so why shouldn’t ramen pizza? Thanks to Pizza Hut Taiwan, it does. 

(Previously, Kotaku introduced ramen crust pizza, but this time, it’s ramen pizza!) 

Image: Pizza Hut

According to Elle, this is a collaboration between Japanese ramen restaurant Menya Musashi and Pizza Hut. The result is ramen, slices of pork, spring onions, and half an egg ON PIZZA. 

Image: Pizza Hut, WalkerLand

As you can see in this photo from WalkerLand, the pizza looks glorious. The ramen pizza will go on sale June 30 for a limited time only.

