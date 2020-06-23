In Taiwan, Pizza Hut Created Ramen Pizza

Ramen burgers exist, so why shouldn’t ramen pizza? Thanks to Pizza Hut Taiwan, it does.

(Previously, Kotaku introduced ramen crust pizza, but this time, it’s ramen pizza!)

Image: Pizza Hut

According to Elle, this is a collaboration between Japanese ramen restaurant Menya Musashi and Pizza Hut. The result is ramen, slices of pork, spring onions, and half an egg ON PIZZA.

Image: Pizza Hut, WalkerLand

As you can see in this photo from WalkerLand, the pizza looks glorious. The ramen pizza will go on sale June 30 for a limited time only.