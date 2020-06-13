Insomniac Says Spider-Man Miles Morales Is A Standalone Game

Contrary to recent remarks by one of Sony’s executives calling it an expansion, Insomniac Games says Spider-Man Miles Morales is a new standalone game.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the next adventure in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe,” the studio clarified on Twitter today. “We will reveal more about this standalone game at a future date.” That would seem to suggest that the game is not simply a remaster or expansion as Sony executive Simon Rutter had said in an interview with the Telegraph.

Neither Sony nor Insomniac immediately responded to a request for comment.

The confusion around this began when Sony revealed Spider-Man Miles Morales during yesterday’s PS5 event. While almost no information was given outside of a short trailer, it seemed safe to assume that it was an entirely new game. After all, everything else the company revealed during the event appeared to be its own thing, including Demon’s Souls, a full-fledged remake for the PS5 rather than simply a remastered port. Why wouldn’t the first black Spider-Man be starring in his own game? Maybe it wasn’t a full sequel, but it at least seemed like a full, standalone game in the vein of 2017’s Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

But earlier today, Sony executive Simon Rutter seemed to contradict that interpretation. In an interview with the Telegraph he called Miles Morales “an expansion and an enhancement to the previous game.” He continued, “There’s a substantial Miles Morales component - which is the expansion element - but also within the game as well there’s been major enhancements to the game and the game engine, obviously deploying some of the major PlayStation 5 technology and features.”

This led the Telegraph to describe Miles Morales as “an expansion bolted on to an upgraded version of the original title.” And in turn, some took the Telegraph’s reporting to mean that the game is really a remaster of 2018’s Spider-Man for PS5 with a new Miles Morales-focused expansion added onto it rather than its own separate thing.

Insomniac nows seems to be trying to set the record straight, although without further details it’s hard to know exactly what is meant by a “standalone game.” Hopefully it means Morales is indeed finally getting the full-fledged Spider-Man the character deserves.