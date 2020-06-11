It's Animal Crossing Music Played On Tesla Coils

All The Australian Times For Not-E3 2020

Gif: ArcAttack

The fine folks at ArcAttack use tesla coils to create music by shaking the air with electrical discharge. Sometimes a robot plays drums. Their latest musical lightning storm happens to be an amazing rendition of the music that plays at 5PM in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It’s shockingly good. Get it? I am sorry.

If you watch the video below closely you can pick out the shapes of different notes in the electrical discharge. That, or you’ll get lost in the beauty of arcing electricity. This is my favourite sort of science (next to sweet snack science), capturing powerful forces of nature and bending them to our will to do silly but lovely things.

