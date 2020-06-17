See Games Differently

KFC Opens A Virtual Restaurant In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

1

Brian Ashcraft

Published 7 hours ago: June 17, 2020 at 9:30 pm -
Filed to:animal crossing
animal crossing new horizonskfcswitchthe philippines
Screenshot: KFC
Screenshot: KFC

Today, KFC Philippines has created a virtual location in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, complete with little buckets of chicken and Colonel Sanders himself.

As Ungeek (via Go Nintendo and Wonderosa) notes, the KFC Philippines Official Animal Crossing Island does an amazing job of recreating the Kentucky Fried experience in New Horizons.

Screenshot: KFC
Screenshot: KFC
Screenshot: KFC

If players find the Colonel on the island, they can win an 8-piece bucket of chicken at their nearest KFC location in the Philippines as the promotion appears limited to players residing in the country.

Screenshot: KFC

Just don’t tell any of the Animal Crossing’s chicken villagers. They’ll be horrified

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • We will see how long it takes for the vegans to protest this like the PETA chumps protested the museums.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.